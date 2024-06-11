In yet another deadly attack, seven Pakistan Army soldiers, including a captain, were martyred on Sunday as a result of an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion near their vehicle in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Another senseless loss of life in the border region, and there seems to be no end in sight.

With every passing day, more brave sons of the soil are paying the ultimate price for the defense of the nation. There must come a time when the government responds with force and retribution. However, our response continues to be sporadic.

With each passing day, it becomes clearer that Pakistan must undertake a military operation in the border regions of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan on the same scale as Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad. The time for half-measures has long passed us.

We must remember, in the mid-2010s, a decade of inaction allowed the terrorist threat to infiltrate our major urban centers, with bombings becoming so common as to render social life impossible. Only direct action was able to stem the tide. After Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad, Pakistan saw a significant drop in terror attacks, increased security, and a turn towards prosperity as the economy rallied in the safety those operations created.

With the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, our security apparatus must contend with the new and still developing dynamic proactively. We must once again beat back the terrorists from their remote hideouts, dismantle their support structures in the villages and cities of Pakistan, and ensure our eastern border is fenced shut apart from the recognized border crossings. Our safety, our economy, and our international standing depend on this.

Anything short of a large-scale operation will only provide temporary results. We must act, and we must act now.