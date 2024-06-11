Babar has not performed in ICC tournaments apart from 2019 World Cup: Misbah

NEW YORK - Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq criticised current skipper Babar Azam for not performing in pressure situations in the ICC tournaments. The Men in Green have lost two games in the ongoing T20 World Cup and they have to win the remaining games to secure a chance of qualifying for the Super 8. While talking on a local sports channel, Misbah talked about Babar’s lack of ability to perform under pressure and when the team needs him in bigger games. “Babar Azam is playing his fourth World Cup [as captain]. When the pressure situation comes, he needs to prove himself – this is where you see, am I better, or is Virat Kohli better? Babar had to step up and now we are almost out [of the T20 World Cup],” Misbah said. The former captain was also alarmed that performances without playing under pressure are not big achievements and no one remembers them, “No one counts your performances without pressure. He is such a big player with lots of performances, so this is the stage to take your team forward and inspire them, but he is unable to do that,” the former captain added.

Misbah also claimed that the reason behind Pakistan’s struggles is Babar’s inability to perform accordingly in the four World Cups he has captained Pakistan.

“Since 2019, we have three T20 World Cups and one Cricket World Cup, but he could not perform as he should have, which is one of the reasons behind Pakistan’s struggles,” he added.

Pakistan will play against Canada on June 11 and Ireland on June 16 in their last two matches of the T20 World Cup.