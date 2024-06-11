Bike-lifting gang members arrested

Islamabad - The officials of Police Station Kirpa have arrested four wanted members of a bike lifter gang involved in numerous bikes lifting activities and recovered three stolen motorbikes from their possession, a public relations officer said on Monday. Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has started a crackdown against criminal elements and bike lifters to eliminate crime from the city and protect people’s lives and valuables. The Kirpa police team used technical and human resources to apprehend four wanted members of a bike lifter gang. The accused were identified as Muhammad Ilyas, Bilal Hussain, Ahmed Ejaz, and Ali Hamza. The police team also recovered three stolen motorbikes from their possession. Multiple cases were registered against the nabbed accused, and further investigation is underway. DIG Islamabad Ali Raza directed all senior officials to effectively crack down on those involved in criminal activities and ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via “ICT-15” app.