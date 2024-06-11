Tuesday, June 11, 2024
BISP chairperson meets with PPP ladies wing office bearers

Staff Reporter
June 11, 2024
Sukkur

SUKKUR   -   Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Rubina Khalid on Monday met with the office bearers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) ladies wing Sukkur  to discuss about the ongoing and recently launched initiatives of the programme. Rubina Khalid said the programme played an important role in the economic empowerment of women and reiterated her commitment to serve the marginalised segments of the society through the programme. She said that the Benazir Income Support Programme is dedicated to provide essential support to the most vulnerable communities, particularly focusing on the economic empowerment of women. We are committed to enhancing the programme’s reach and impact to ensure that no one is left behind, said Ms Khalid. During the meeting, she highlighted the importance of skill development in lifting beneficiaries out of poverty.

Staff Reporter

