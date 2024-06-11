Campaign launched against PPP to tarnish its image, says Memon

KARACHI - Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Monday that today we are saddened by the tragic death of Sindh journalist Nasrullah Gadani. This incident is a part of the mindset that seeks to suppress press freedom, a mindset that is known worldwide. However, it is the responsibility of governments to combat this thinking. He said that due to the efforts of the Ghotki Police and DIG Sukkur, three suspects had been arrested in the murder case of martyred journalist Nasrullah Gadani. Today, we are providing a relief cheque to the family of the martyred journalist. Although money cannot replace a loved one, we express our full sympathy to the martyr’s family. Following the instructions of the chief minister Sindh, a relief cheque of Rs10 million is being given to the heirs of the martyred journalist. This act is a commitment to a cause, as the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Sindh government supports free and transparent journalism.

Speaking to the media at the Karachi Press Club, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that a campaign had been launched against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to tarnish its image. “However, even today, the PPP stands firmly with journalists,” he maintained. He said that the PPP was the only party that demonstrated the most tolerance and patience, and actively supported journalists and journalism.

“It is also the only party in the entire country that raises the loudest voice for press freedom,” he said. The info minister said that when journalist Nasrullah Gadani was shot, the police immediately arrived and shifted him to the hospital. Within five minutes, the chief minister of Sindh wrote a letter requesting his admission to Aga Khan Hospital. However, life and death are in Allah’s hands.

Memon said that when the journalist community protested in the Sindh Assembly for the arrest of the killers of Shaheed Nasrullah Gadani, both the interior minister and I assured them that the killers would be apprehended. Alhamdulillah, the accused have been arrested, and action will be taken against all those responsible for the murder. In response to a question, Memon stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party is not a part of the defamation bill introduced in Punjab. He clarified that the governor of Punjab, who belongs to the Pakistan Peoples Party, did not sign this bill.

Memon stated that in all incidents involving journalists in Sindh, the Sindh government under the Pakistan Peoples Party has arrested all the accused. He highlighted that the killers of Shaheed Aziz Memon were apprehended from the desert area by the Sindh government. Additionally, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari personally visited the house of Shaheed Jan Muhammad Mahar. He mentioned that the Sindh Police has made significant progress in the case of Shaheed Jan Muhammad Mahar, indicating that news of the arrest of his killers may be forthcoming very soon. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted the concerted efforts of chief minister Sindh, interior minister, and IGP Sindh to enhance the law and order situation in Upper Sindh. He also announced the release of funds for the second phase of the Safe City Project in Karachi. He mentioned that the province-wide crackdown on drugs continues, with recent arrests of drug peddlers in Karachi and Hyderabad.

One notable arrest is of a significant dealer known as the “grandmother of the drug world”, involved in trafficking ice and crystals. He emphasised the need for drug dealers to cease their activities, warning of dire consequences if they persist. He lamented the increasing prevalence of drugs in educational institutions nationwide and highlighted their misuse as a status symbol in some circles. Despite this, a robust crackdown against drugs is underway, echoing President Asif Ali Zardari’s stance against drugs as a top priority.

On this occasion, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon handed over a relief cheque of Rs10 million to the family of martyred journalist Nasrullah Gadani on behalf of the Sindh government to his brother Muhammad Bakhsh Gadani.