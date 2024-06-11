Tuesday, June 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CD drama actress found murdered in Nowshera

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Nowshera   -   The bullet-riddled body of Pashto CD drama actress Khushboo was discovered on Monday in Khushmuqam near WAPDA Colony.

Shehryar, a resident of Swabi currently living in Khwaja Town at Peshawar, reported to the police that his sister’s body was found in the fields.

Khushboo, an actress in Pashto CD dramas and stage shows, was allegedly murdered by Shaukat and Falak Niaz, residents of Akbarpura.

The complainant accused them of arranging a programme, then shooting her and dumping her body.

He claimed they had previously threatened her to prevent her from performing with others.

Police noted that Falak Niaz had a history of violence, having previously murdered showbiz actress Safia in Attock.

The police said authorities had gathered substantial evidence from the crime scene and are actively investigating, with hopes of apprehending the suspects soon.

LHC links action under defamation law sections with final verdict

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1718087696.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024