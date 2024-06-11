CD drama actress found murdered in Nowshera

Nowshera - The bullet-riddled body of Pashto CD drama actress Khushboo was discovered on Monday in Khushmuqam near WAPDA Colony.

Shehryar, a resident of Swabi currently living in Khwaja Town at Peshawar, reported to the police that his sister’s body was found in the fields.

Khushboo, an actress in Pashto CD dramas and stage shows, was allegedly murdered by Shaukat and Falak Niaz, residents of Akbarpura.

The complainant accused them of arranging a programme, then shooting her and dumping her body.

He claimed they had previously threatened her to prevent her from performing with others.

Police noted that Falak Niaz had a history of violence, having previously murdered showbiz actress Safia in Attock.

The police said authorities had gathered substantial evidence from the crime scene and are actively investigating, with hopes of apprehending the suspects soon.