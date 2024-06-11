Tuesday, June 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Court reserves judgment on long march vandalism case

Court reserves judgment on long march vandalism case
Agencies
June 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   The District and Session Court of Islamabad has reserved its verdict in the Long March vandalism on the acquittal plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s founder, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Asad Umar and Ali Muhammad Nawaz. Judicial Migistrat, Malik Imran on Monday heard the acquittal plea of accusers mentioned in the long march vandalism case. During the course of hearing, the prosecutor completed its arguments. Judicial Magistrate, Malik Imran will pronounce the verdict on June 13. It may be mentioned that a case registered against the PTI founder and others under the vandalism section at I-9 police station.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1718087696.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024