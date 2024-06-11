Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Dacoit gang busted, two held

Agencies
June 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL   -   City police have busted a notorious dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched on Monday.

According to police sources, taking action on the rising incidents of dacoity and robbery, the District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak, directed police to launch a crackdown against the criminals. The police busted notorious Makha Chaddar Gang and arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Adnan Mukhtiar alias Makha Chaddar s/o Haq Nawaz and Sajjad alias Saju Chaddar s/o Sher Muhammad. Police have recovered looted valuables from their possession by tracing various cases from them, police sources added. However, the DPO Ismail Kharrak has directed officers to continue crackdown against aaggcriminals in order to provide sense of security to masses.

Agencies

