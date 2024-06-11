Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Dar to attend conference on Gaza in Jordan

Dar to attend conference on Gaza in Jordan
Our Staff Reporter
June 11, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will undertake a two-day visit to Jordan on 10-11 June to participate in the high-level conference titled “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza”.

The conference is jointly organized by King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt and Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Foreign Office said in a statement yesterday.

“The Conference aims to identify and develop a collective response to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. On the sidelines, the Deputy Prime Minister is likely to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from participating countries,” it added.

