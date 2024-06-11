DC Khanewal launches crackdown on price hikes ahead of Eid ul Azhag

KHANEWAL - Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Monday chaired a meeting and took a strong stance against price hikes before Eid ul Azha in Khanewal District. According to DC Office, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari ordered Price Control Magistrates to increase inspections and jail habitual profiteers. He emphasized the need for fixed prices for meat, poultry, bread and naan, and monitoring at bakeries and stores. The meeting reported that profiteers were fined Rs 1,016,000 and ten shopkeepers were arrested with three facing legal action. This crackdown aims to protect consumers from price exploitation before Eid ul Azha. DC Khanewal’s message is clear, no tolerance for price hikes.

Court resolves dispute of five-marla house of Haveli Lakha

The job of a judge is not only to apply the law like a machine but also to solve problems with love and reconciliation. When Aftab Ahmed, Rabnawaz and Muhammad Adnan appeared in the court of Civil Judge Dipalpur Nadeem Asghar Nadeem to resolve the dispute of the five-marla house of Haveli Lakha, the court reconciled them, as a result of which the case ended forever. It is imperative to strengthen the conciliation system for quick resolution of problems in Pakistan, otherwise it will be difficult to decide the increasing number of cases. The public and social circles appreciated the efforts of civil judge Nadeem Asghar Nadeem and called it a pleasure and appropriated the civil judge Nadeem Asghar Nadeem.