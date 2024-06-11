Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Elon Musk threatens to ban use of Apple devices at his companies over OpenAI partnership
Anadolu
12:46 PM | June 11, 2024
Tech billionaire Elon Musk vowed Monday to ban the use of Apple devices at his companies after the iPhone maker announced a partnership with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

"If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation," Musk, the owner of the social media platform X, said in a post.

"And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage," added Musk, who is also the CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla and rocket maker SpaceX.

His remarks came after Apple on Monday announced that it is partnering with OpenAI to put ChatGPT into voice assistant Siri.

"It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!

"Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river," Musk added.

