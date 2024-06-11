Ex-caretaker PM stresses youth education for national development

Rawalpindi - Former Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar emphasized that the primary goal of the youth should be to acquire education and contribute to the country’s development and prosperity. Addressing a seminar on Challenges to Pakistan & Way Forward at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), he underscored Pakistan’s unique history and the collective responsibility for its current situation.

The seminar, organized by the University’s Directorate of Students’ Affairs, was attended by University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Dean, Directors, Principal Officers, Faculty members, and many students. Kakar highlighted that tax revenue collection remains a significant challenge in Pakistan, and he made efforts to reform the Federal Board of Revenue during his tenure. He urged students to recognize their pivotal role in Pakistan’s future and contribute to its development.

Questioning the import of five lakh tonnes of canola oil while the country possesses seeds and oil resources, Kakar urged for self-sufficiency and transparency in investigations, citing an example of accusations against him regarding wheat theft.

Earlier, University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem stressed the importance of completing education before engaging in national development efforts. The seminar concluded with the Vice Chancellor presenting a shield to the chief guest, Former Caretaker PM Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar.