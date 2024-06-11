Tuesday, June 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Federal govt constitutionally authorised to levy taxes: Talal Chaudhry

Federal govt constitutionally authorised to levy taxes: Talal Chaudhry
Agencies
June 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhry on Monday said that the Federal Government was constitutionally authorized to levy taxes in the larger national interest.

Talking to media persons in Jaranwala, he strongly condemned the statement of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister, saying as taxes were the lifeline of national economy, the government was determined to collect and then spend the same for the uplift of the country and the people’s welfare. He termed the KP chief minister’s statement irresponsible and unconstitutional, and said that a major portion of the taxes collected by the Federal Government was distributed among the provinces to launch their projects.

He said that the Federal Government not only undertook development projects from the taxes but also paid salaries to the employees. He said that Pakistan was at present facing severe financial constraints. “We should encourage tax culture so that  the the government should not opt for stringent measures for revenue.”

PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan’s tourism sector

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1717994099.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024