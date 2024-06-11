Tuesday, June 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Govt conditionally allows to export 150,000MT sugar

Govt conditionally allows to export 150,000MT sugar
Imran Ali Kundi
June 11, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The federal government has conditionally allowed to export 150,000 metric tons of sugar. A meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board (SAB) was held on Monday which was chaired by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain. The agenda of the meeting was to discuss and review the sugar stock availability, current market prices, sugarcane rates, present global market sugar prices, and industry production cost.

The Sugar Advisory Board has conditionally allowed to export 150,000 metric tons of sugar. It was agreed to maintain sufficient local stocks to ensure the smooth supply of the commodity in local markets at sustainable price. In this regard an agreement was reached between the government and Pakistan Sugar Mills Association to ensure smooth supply and stable price of sugar in the local market. The federal minister said that ex-mills sugar price will not be increased under any circumstances while all the pending payments to farmers will be cleared on priority basis by PSMA. He said that the Sugar Advisory Board will again review the sugar prices and market stability in a fortnight. Rana Tanveer said that in future, the export of sugar will depend on price stability and stock availability in the country. The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary for Industries and Production and other stakeholders including Pakistan Sugar Mills Associations (PSMA), Kissan Itihad and fedral & provincial representatives.

Dar to attend conference on Gaza in Jordan

Tags:

Imran Ali Kundi

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1717994099.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024