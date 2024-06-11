Hide collection without permission banned across Sindh

KARACHI - Sindh Home Department has banned collection of hides without permission of the commissioner/deputy commissioners in all areas of the province. According to order issued by the additional chief secretary Home, all commissioners/DCs were used to ensure that policy guidelines and NACTA SOPs must be followed while granting such permissions. Commissioners/DCs should ensure that only registered charities and philanthropist organisations are permitted and no banned organisations are to be granted such permissions to collect hides, order reads. Setting up of camps for collection of hides use of banners, flags and loudspeakers for such purpose is banned. The registered organisations must keep permissions granted by the competent authority while getting hides as collection of hides by force is prohibited. Meanwhile, all permissions for carrying licenced weapons shall remain suspended from Zil-Hajj 10 to 12. Any person violating orders shall be prosecuted and SHOs concerned have been authorised to register cases against the violators under Section 195 (i) (a) CrPC.