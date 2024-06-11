Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Agencies
June 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. While very hot weather is expected in central/southern plain areas. Partly cloudy weather with light rain/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during evening/night. According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was present over northern parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over other parts of the country while very hot in southern parts.

However, rainfall occurred in Kakul 14mm, Hyderabad 09, Jhang, Lasbela, Rawalakot 02 and Bagrote 01mm.

The highest temperatures recorded were Bhakkar 47C, Jacobabad, Sibbi 46, Mohenjo-Daro, Bahawalnagar, Gujranwala, Khairpur, Noorpur Thal, Rohri and Sukkur 45C.

Relief Commissioner Punjab briefed about Monsoon Contingency Plan 2024

