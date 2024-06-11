IGP holds Open Court at police office

ISLAMABAD - IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held an Open Court at the Central Police Office Islamabad, a public relations officer said on Monday. During the court, he listened to the issues of citizens and police officers and issued directives on the spot for their resolution. The IG issued show-cause notices to SHO Humak and Koral for failing to address citizens’ grievances and displaying poor performance. He emphasized that resolving citizens’ issues on merit is a top priority and stated that negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated. The IGP encouraged any citizen facing issues related to the police to attend the Open Court, assuring them that his office is always open.

IG Islamabad further directed concerned officers to resolve citizens’ grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office. He instructed all SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens’ issues. He also directed officers to continue the crackdown against land grabbers and bring them to justice. The IGP highlighted that the daily holding of Open Court helps in resolving issues on a priority basis and urged all zonal officers and SHOs to meet citizens during office hours and resolve their issues promptly and on merit.