Jennifer Lopez faces major blow amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours

LOS ANGELES - Jennifer Lopez faced a big blow as Meghan McCain called the singer an ‘unpleasant’ person to work with. In her show called Citizen McCain, the blogger recalled her experience of working with the musician in the American chat show The View. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, she said, “I, too, share similar negative stories that the entire world does. I feel bad because we’re turning a point where there’s bullying happening to J.Lo.” The television host claimed that Lopez is a “deeply unpleasant person.” Meghan added, “She had the biggest entourage I’ve ever seen. More than Kim Kardashian and the president.” She continued, “I was a host at ‘The View,’ she was not nice. You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn’t be more delightful.” Notably, these comments amid Lopez’s alleged marital woes with Ben Affleck. For the unversed, several reports have been circulating in the media for the past few weeks that Affleck and Lopez are “heading for divorce” as their marital problems grew with time. However, no comments have been made by the couple till now about their marital status.