Karachi Basketball Club wins Gatorade 3x3 Tournament trophy

LAHORE - Karachi Basketball Club clinched the trophy in the 5th Gatorade 3x3 Basketball Tournament after defeating Civil Tigers Basketball Club by 17-14 in the final played at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Aram Bagh. The standout player of the tournament was Abdul Samad, who received the Best Player award, while the Emerging Player award went to Abdul Rafi. The final match was graced by the presence of Vice President of National Bank, Junaid Ahmed Khan, as the chief guest. The event was presided over by PSWF Secretary Asghar Azeem. Prominent attendees included Ghulam Muhammad Khan, SVP of SWA; Zahid Malik, Acting KBBA Secretary, Zulfiqar Abbas Khan (UBL); and Muhammad Haider Khan (MCB), among others. Players Abdullah Imam, Hamza Khawaja, M Daniyal Khan Marwat, Abdul Samad, and M Mauz Ashraf showcased exceptional skills in the final.Referees and technical officials for the final included M Ashraf, Amir Sharif, Zaeema Khatoon, Raj Kumar Lakhwani, Michael Turner, and Naeem Ahmed. At the conclusion of the event, Chinese entrepreneur Ms. Zok Pink announced an upcoming Pakistan-China-Russia Friendship Basketball Women’s Series to be held in August, coinciding with Pakistan’s Independence Day. This series will feature Karachi girls’ teams and will be sponsored by Ms. Pink. Teams representing the consulates of the three countries will also participate. The awards ceremony concluded with prayers for late CEO of PBL, Siraj Qasim Teli, and MD Haji Yaseen Qasim Teli, led by Ghulam Muhammad Khan.