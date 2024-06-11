KP Governor for revival of DIK Int’l Airport

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi in a meeting with the secretary Civil Aviation Saif Anjum in Islamabad has emphasised that revival of the Dera Ismail Khan International Airport was crucial not only for DI Khan but also for the adjoining districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Balochistan region to promote trade and investment activities.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the Governor said that the governor told the secretary Civil Aviation that the DI Khan Airport had been a profitable route for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and emphasised that this region holds special importance due to its geographical significance and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Kundi highlighted the urgent need to commence work on this project to initiate international flights from this area. This would alleviate significant travel difficulties faced by the residents of this region living in the Gulf countries, he said.

During the meeting, Deputy Director General Civil Aviation Sadiq Rehman provided a detailed briefing on the DI Khan International Airport.

It is pertinent to mention here that the meeting and briefing came at a time when the KP government and the Ministry of Aviation were focusing on the construction and operationalisation of the DI Khan International Airport to provide modern facilities to the people of this area.

Kundi meets Rana Tanveer

The KP Governor on Monday met Federal Minister for Industry and Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain in Islamabad and discussed issues of mutual interest, agricultural and industrial development in the province.

The Governor said that despite abundant resources, KP was lagging behind in overall development process, agricultural and industrial development and resolving public issues, said a press release here.

He said that he was extending full support to the provincial government for resolving issues of the province.

On the occasion, the minister pledged that the federal government would resolve all the problems of the province on a priority.

Balochistan CM calls on KP Governor

Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti Monday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Governor highly lauded the people welfare efforts of the Chief Minister in the province, said a statement issued by the Governor House.

Sarfaraz Bugti invited the governor to visit Balochistan during a meeting held in the federal capital.

The Governor while accepting the invitation assured to visit Balochistan soon.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party government would come up to the expectations of people of Balochistan.

Chief Minister Bugti said that his Government was working for improvement of good governance, health and education sectors in the province.

As per the vision of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his government strong commitment to put Balochistan on road to progress and prosperity.