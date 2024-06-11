KP govt taking steps to enhance female literacy rate: Minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai on Monday said that the KP government has unveiled a series of revolutionary initiatives aimed at increasing female literacy rate and educational facilities for women, particularly in merged areas.

Addressing a briefing session organised by the Merged Districts Education Foundation, Faisal Khan Tarakai said the KP Education Department has launched several pivotal projects to provide educational infrastructure in these regions, leading to a significant increase in literacy. The minister commended the Merged Areas Education Foundation for its remarkable achievements, including establishment of 207 community-based education centres, 337 community-based schools, training for 1,538 teachers, while over 47,000 students are currently enrolled in these institutions.

The minister assured the foundation for the comprehensive support, including financial assistance for teachers and establishment of new schools. Emphasising the vital importance of education, the minister stressed that no child should be deprived of this fundamental right. He directed that new schools should be established based on merit and need.

The foundation’s Managing Director, Mian Ainullah, briefed the Minister on the foundation’s programs, including.

The establishment of 25 new schools in merged areas under the Sabaoon School Initiative. Moreover, 25 schools under the middle school program in merged districts and sub-divisions would also be established. Furthermore, the trainings of 80 master trainers, would be conducted.

The minister lauded the foundation’s efforts and assured that all possible support would be provided to address the challenges faced by the foundation.