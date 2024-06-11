LRCA announces Special Summer Camp for aspiring cricketers

LAHORE - The Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) is set to launch a six-week special summer camp for U-15, U-17, and U-19 cricketers here at the LCCA Ground from June 24, 2024. Talking to The Nation, LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed highlighted the camp’s objectives, saying, “This summer camp will be instrumental not only in developing top-tier players for the Lahore Region but also for the national level. It will help identify and address weaknesses in all areas of the game, including batting, bowling, fielding, wicket-keeping, and physical fitness. The program includes comprehensive training practices designed to build endurance and confidence through practice matches.” Kh Nadeem emphasized the camp’s role in providing a professional training platform for young cricketers. “The primary aim of this camp is to offer our youth a structured environment where they will be coached and mentored by seasoned regional coaches and the complete panel of the LRCA,” he said. Addressing the selection process, the LRCA chief said: “We are closely monitoring the top performers from recent junior championships, and new talent will also be scouted through trials for inclusion in the camp. The best players from this camp will go on to compete in the regional championships, representing their teams in the Inter-district U-15, U-17, and U-19 competitions.” Kh Nadeem further expressed his vision for nurturing grassroots cricket. “As LRCA President, my goal is to cultivate a robust cricket nursery. By training and grooming talented players with modern facilities, we can help them excel at higher levels and contribute significantly to the national team,” he added. Reflecting on the Pakistan men’s national team’s recent performance in the ICC T20 World Cup, he underscored the importance of introducing fresh talent. “With our national team struggling in crucial matches, there is an urgent need to bring in promising new players. By giving these youngsters consistent opportunities over the next two years, we can develop a strong and dependable national team capable of competing against any opponent,” he concluded.