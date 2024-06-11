Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 sewerage, water supply lines in city

LAHORE - The new financial year will be the year of upgradation of sewerage and water supply in Lahore, it has been decided to allocate a lot of money in the budget for 20 major sewage lines of the city. The features of WASA’s budget for the new financial year have also been marked to expediting work plan on the main deteriorated supply lines condition. WASA experts said that the replacement of central sewer lines will cost Rs 10.51 billion 74 lakhs. It is proposed to allocate a budget of Rs.1.90 billion for the cracked Khayaban Fardausi, here in Johar Town. Similarly, a new sewage system will be laid in the villages of Lajpat Road and Furrukhabad. It has been proposed to allocate 16 billion 807.4 million rupees for the upgradation of the system, they said. It has been demanded by the agency to allocate one billion and 714 million rupees for underground water tanks to secure rainwater. When contacted, MD Wasa, Ghafran Ahmad told APP that the century-old sewage system is creating problems, and it takes both time and budget to replace Lahore’s old mega-infrastructure.