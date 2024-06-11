May-9 cases: ATC issues arrest warrants for former MNA Rubina Jamil, others

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday issued bailable arrest warrants for former MNA Rubina Jamil and others due to their non-appearance in the jail trial of four cases related to the torching of police vehicles during the May 9 riots. ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted the proceedings of the cases at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leaders, including Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid were produced. However, the court dismissed applications filed by former MNA Rubina Jamil and others for a one-day exemption from personal appearance and issued their bailable arrest warrants.

The court expressed serious annoyance over the non-appearance of the accused, who, despite being on bail, did not attend the hearing. The court observed that the non-appearance of the accused created a disturbance in the trial.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings until June 13.