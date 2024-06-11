Meeting discusses urban development in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - Under the direction of the Director General of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, a meeting was convened on Monday in the RDA conference room to discuss various initiatives.

The meeting, chaired by Additional Director General RDA Awais Manzoor Tarar, focused on key agenda items related to the beautification of the VVIP route on Old Airport Road (Noor Khan Airbase), the Islamabad Airport route, and several key intersections in Rawalpindi. Other topics included the establishment of pedestrian streets in RDA-controlled areas, the 13-A Civil Lines construction, the development of the Green Channel, and the establishment of a Ladies Club in Civil Lines, Rawalpindi.

The Additional DG RDA has given all RDA Directors a one-week deadline to submit proposals on the agenda items. He emphasized that making Rawalpindi a beautiful city is a key mission and urged the Directors to expedite the completion of pending construction work.