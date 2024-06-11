Met dept predicts drizzle in Karachi from 15th

KARACHI - Karachi residents are bracing themselves for hot and dry weather conditions, with the Meteorological Department forecasting a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius. Despite the scorching heat, the city is also experiencing partly cloudy skies, providing some relief from the intense sunlight. According to the Meteorological Department, the humidity ratio in Karachi stands at 65 percent. The department has further predicted that these hot and humid conditions will persist over the next 24 hours, indicating no immediate relief from the oppressive weather. In a somewhat unexpected turn, the Met Department has also issued a forecast for drizzle starting from June 15. This prediction has raised hopes among Karachiites for a temporary respite from the sweltering heat, albeit accompanied by humid conditions.