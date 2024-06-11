Tuesday, June 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Modi responds in kind to Sharif brothers’ felicitations on polls success

Let us replace hate with hope and seize opportunity to shape destiny of 2b people, Nawaz to Modi

Modi responds in kind to Sharif brothers’ felicitations on polls success
Agencies
June 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD   -   Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N leader Nawaz  Sharif for their congratulatory messages on him becoming the premier for a third time.

Modi was sworn in on Sunday at a ceremony attended by leaders from Bangladesh, the Maldives and Sri Lanka. However, China and Pakistan were not present. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered a brief congratulations to his counterpart on his re-election, almost a week after the results came in.

“Felicitations to Narendra Modi on taking oath as the prime minister of India,” he posted on X, in the first official comments from Pakistan.

Former PM and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif also congratulated the Indian premier. “Your party’s success in recent elections reflects the confidence of the people in your leadership,” Nawaz said in a post on X.

PM’s China visit to boost economy: Tarar

“Let us replace hate with hope and seize the opportunity to shape the destiny of the two billion people of South Asia,” he added.

Hours later, PM Modi responded to the two, thanking PM Shehbaz for his “good wishes”.

To Nawaz, he said: “Appreciate your message Nawaz Sharif. The people of India have always stood for peace, security and progressive ideas. Advancing the well-being and security of our people shall always remain our priority.”

Nawaz had attended the ceremony when Modi became the prime minister for the first time in 2014, a complete rarity in the history of the nuclear-armed nations. Pakistan suspended bilateral trade and downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi in 2019, after Modi revoked the limited autonomy of Indian-held Kashmir in a move widely celebrated across India.

PM Shehbaz has previously hinted at wanting to improve ties with India.

IHC declares poet Farhad missing person until returns home

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1717994099.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024