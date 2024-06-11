Tuesday, June 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan Economic Survey for 2023-24 unveiled

Pakistan Economic Survey for 2023-24 unveiled
Web Desk
6:44 PM | June 11, 2024
National

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has unveiled the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2023-24 – an yearly exercise before the presentation of budget – as the government has revealed its intentions for the next fiscal year after the National Economic Council (NEC) approved a massive increase in its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) budget for the next fiscal year.  

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced that revenue collection for the fiscal year 2023-24 saw a 13 percent rise compared to the previous year.

He highlighted that the GDP growth rate was 2.38%, falling short of the target due to ongoing economic challenges.

The economic survey also indicated that the rupee depreciated by 29% during the fiscal year.

Aurangzeb noted that the coalition government, upon assuming office last year, had to seek an emergency bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“This IMF assistance is the reason why we are now able to discuss our economic targets,” he added.

LHC links action under defamation law sections with final verdict

The finance minister said that the large scale manufacturing sector faced significant setbacks due to inflation, increased energy costs, and other issues.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1718087696.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024