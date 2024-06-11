Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Pakistan, US open world higher education summit

APP
June 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   US Chargé d’Affaires Andrew J Schofer, along with Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, inaugurated the three-day International Summit on Higher Education on Monday.

The USAID-funded summit brings together over 180 Pakistani and American university leaders and faculty to collaborate, exchange knowledge, and build partnerships to improve the quality of higher education and student employability, according to a news release.

The summit is part of USAID’s $19 million Higher Education System Strengthening Activity, which supports 16 Pakistani public universities to enhance higher education management, market-relevant instruction, and student support services.

In his opening remarks, Chargé d’Affaires Schofer highlighted the crucial role of higher education institutions in driving Pakistan’s economic development. “Higher education institutions have an essential role to play in Pakistan’s development. When universities deliver equitable education, provide youth with employment-ready skills, and lead in applied research and innovation, both individuals and society prosper,” he stated.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed appreciated the robust partnership between the University of Utah and Pakistani universities, emphasizing the importance of exchanging ideas and sharing innovations across borders.

