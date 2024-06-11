Tuesday, June 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan won’t issue passports to citizens getting asylum

Pakistan won’t issue passports to citizens getting asylum
Web Desk
2:35 PM | June 11, 2024
National

Pakistan will not issue passports to its citizens who will get asylum in other countries.

The Ministry of Interior in a letter has said that all those Pakistani citizens who will get asylum in other countries, on whatever basis, would not be issued Pakistani passports.

The decision has been taken citing the national security reasons, sources said.

Sources said that the passports of such citizens of the country will stand cancelled and will not be renewable.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued instructions to the interior ministry.

The Passport Office following the minister’s instructions, has issued a letter to this effect to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other concerned authorities.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1718087696.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024