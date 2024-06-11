The Gutenberg Bible, printed by Johannes Gutenberg in the mid-15th century, marked a transformative moment in human history as the first major book printed using movable type in Europe. This masterpiece combined Gutenberg’s innovative printing techniques with the Latin Vulgate Bible, making it accessible to a wider audience and revolutionising the dissemination of knowledge. Its significance resonates through the centuries, shaping the modern world’s approach to publishing, literacy, and mass communication. As a symbol of technological advancement and cultural dissemination, the Gutenberg Bible highlights the importance of accessible information and the democratisation of knowledge today.