Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Past in Perspective

“Books are the quietest and most constant of friends; they are the most accessible and wisest of counselors, and the most patient of teachers.” –Charles William Eliot

Past in Perspective
June 11, 2024
Past in Perspective

The Gutenberg Bible, printed by Johannes Gutenberg in the mid-15th century, marked a transformative moment in human history as the first major book printed using movable type in Europe. This masterpiece combined Gutenberg’s innovative printing techniques with the Latin Vulgate Bible, making it accessible to a wider audience and revolutionising the dissemination of knowledge. Its significance resonates through the centuries, shaping the modern world’s approach to publishing, literacy, and mass communication. As a symbol of technological advancement and cultural dissemination, the Gutenberg Bible highlights the importance of accessible information and the democratisation of knowledge today.

