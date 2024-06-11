PCP marks World Club Foot Day

Peshawar - Paraplegic Centre Peshawar (PCP) organised a grand event to mark World Club Foot Day at Hayatabad, distributing gifts among the children with clubfoot and allowing their parents to share their experiences regarding the treatment and performance of the centre.

Director General of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Capt (Retd) Khalid Mehmood, attended the event as the chief guest. He interacted with the children, their parents and distributed gifts and sweets among them.

Capt Mehmood was delighted to note that effective and free treatment was being provided at the Paraplegic Centre, which enabled children with clubfoot to recover in just a few years and participate in normal activities, including sports and education. He praised the excellent services provided at the centre and congratulated the staff for their successful efforts. He also commended Dr Ilyas for organising much more for free treatment and rehabilitation of spinal cord injury patients, establishing a state-of-the-art factory for manufacturing assistive devices, and setting up a clinic for children with speech and autism spectrum disorders. Additionally, Dr Syed launched Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT) and Occupational Therapy (OT) degree programs. Capt Mehmood assured the center of his full support in this regard.

Dr Syed Ilyas, Chief Executive of Paraplegic Centre, and Dr Amir Zeb, Director of Rehabilitation and Club Foot Programme Coordinator, elaborated the free treatment programme and announced plans to establish more club foot clinics in various cities and districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Ilyas stated that since 2018, the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar has provided free treatment to children with clubfoot, including complete rehabilitation from initial casting to 4-5 years of follow-up. Even transportation expenses are covered for deserving families to ensure no child is left untreated due to financial constraints.

DG PDA said that 3,666 children with clubfoot have been treated or registered in this programme in short period since 2018. Besides clubfoot clinics have also been established in major hospitals across the province, including Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar, Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals Swat, and Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad. A clinic is also operational at the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine in Islamabad.

Dr Ilyas mentioned about Miracle Feet (MF), an organisation committed to treating clubfoot by partnering with local health institutions.

He said since its establishment in 2010, Miracle Feet has opened 433 clinics in 37 countries, treating over 95,000 children with clubfoot.