Peshawar lawyers boycott courts

Our Staff Reporter
June 11, 2024
Peshawar   -   Lawyers in Peshawar boycotted judicial proceedings in protest against an attack on lawyer Ali Zaman, refraining from appearing in court.

The strike, called by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, was in response to the recent late-night assault on Zaman, who sustained injuries in the incident.

The boycott caused significant inconvenience for litigants from various parts of the province who were attending court for their cases.

Vice-Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, Sadiq Ali Mohmand, condemned the attack and urged the government to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice. He also demanded protection for the legal community.

