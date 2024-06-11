Tuesday, June 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Petition filed to set up cancer hospital in KP

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -   A petition was filed in the Peshawar High Court on Monday by lawyer Saifullah Mohib Kakakhel, seeking government action to establish a public-sector cancer hospital. Kakakhel argued that poor cancer patients were left at the mercy of private hospitals, which rely on donations from overseas Pakistanis and philanthropists.

He highlighted the absence of a public-sector cancer hospital, causing patients to struggle for treatment. The petition criticised the declining health sector and the government’s neglect in providing necessary facilities. The federal government, chief secretary, health secretary, and director general of health services were named as respondents.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1718087696.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024