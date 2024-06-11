Petition filed to set up cancer hospital in KP

Peshawar - A petition was filed in the Peshawar High Court on Monday by lawyer Saifullah Mohib Kakakhel, seeking government action to establish a public-sector cancer hospital. Kakakhel argued that poor cancer patients were left at the mercy of private hospitals, which rely on donations from overseas Pakistanis and philanthropists.

He highlighted the absence of a public-sector cancer hospital, causing patients to struggle for treatment. The petition criticised the declining health sector and the government’s neglect in providing necessary facilities. The federal government, chief secretary, health secretary, and director general of health services were named as respondents.