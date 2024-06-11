PFF Chairman extends gratitude to govt authorities for all-out support 

Chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee (NC) Haroon Malik and NC members have extended their heartfelt gratitude to the Pakistani government for its all-out support that managed the timely chartered flight for the national football team.

Sharing his views, NC Chairman Haroon Malik, who remained in contact with government high-ups, FIFA and AFC officials, played a pivotal role in helping the team reach the destination timely and expressed profound gratitude. “A special thank to the Pakistani government, Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force for ensuring a safe arrival of a national team at the destination," he added.

It is worth mentioning that the team traveled aboard a special aircraft provided by the Pakistan Air Force, departing from Nur Khan Air Base, thanks to special directives of Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for this great initiative that helped the national football team reach the destination timely to compete in the last FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier round 2 away match against the hosts Tajikistan.