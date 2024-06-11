PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today

Prime Minister has summoned the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday (today) here to discuss economic and political situation in the country.

The prime minister will preside over the meeting wich will be held at the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to sources, the prime minister will take the cabinet into confidence over his recent visit to China. The budget proposals of the next financial year will also come under discussion during the meeting.

Sources said that the cabinet meeting will also ratify the decisions taken during the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meetings.