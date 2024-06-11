Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Police arrest two for smuggling gutka

Staff Reporter
June 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -   The Orangi police station of district West on Monday arrested two individuals suspected of smuggling gutka and seized a large quantity of the smuggled gutka. The police reported that the suspects transported the hazardous Indian gutka from Sakran, Balochistan, using a car with fake licence plates. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a targeted operation in Sector-13, resulting in the recovery of 20 sacks of smuggled Indian gutka, a car, and fake number plates. The suspects, identified as Hidayatullah and Taj Muhammad, confessed to distributing the smuggled gutka in various areas of Karachi, Thatta, Makli, and Badin. A case has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.

Staff Reporter

