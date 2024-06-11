President directs to compensate affectees

ISLAMABAD - Taking strong exception of non payment of compensation to affectees of Diamer-Bhasha Dam, President Asif Ali Zardari directed the authorities concerned to ensure the payment of compensation worth Rs4.7 million each to 1500 affectees of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project.

The president said this in separate meetings with Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam and Energy Minister Dr Musaddik Malik.

Highlighting the necessity of establishment of a medical college and hospital in GB, he instructed the relevant departments to take measures on priority for the purpose.

Besides, he also directed for extending the scope of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for the people of GB to provide them healthcare facilities.

A few days ago, the GB Governor and the members of GB Council had apprised the President of the issues faced by the GB people. The President also assured them for the measures to help resolve the problems.

Meanwhile, Pakistan ambassador designate to Austria Kamran Akhtar also called on the President

The ambassador designate briefed the President about his role and responsibilities both as Pakistan ambassador to Austria as well as to IAEA in Vienna.

President Zardari congratulated Kamran Akhtar on his appointment and urged him to promote Pakistan’s trade and economic ties with Austria.