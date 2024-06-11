Tuesday, June 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at political gains: Kh Asif

PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at political gains: Kh Asif
Agencies
June 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s political rhetoric has been aimed at political gains and often targets state institutions. Talking to a private news channel, he expressed dismay over PTI’s accusations and propaganda against the martyrs and their families, saying these actions have embarrassed the entire nation. “Mocking the nation’s martyrs and using abusive language against state institutions has become PTI’s norm,” Asif said.

He further said that the chaotic atmosphere PTI has created spreads chaos and hatred in the country. To a question, he said the country was moving in the right direction and would achieve economic progress soon. He further said that economic indicators were beginning to improve, instilling optimism regarding the attainment of national goals. Asif highlighted the growing attractiveness of the investment climate, with significant inflows of foreign investment.

Relief Commissioner Punjab briefed about Monsoon Contingency Plan 2024

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1718087696.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024