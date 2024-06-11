Tuesday, June 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Seven properties sealed

Agencies
June 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -    Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday conducted operations against defaulters of commercialization fee around Gulshan-e-Ravi and sealed 7 properties. The sealed properties include medical stores, grocery shops, private schools, and other establishments. The operation was supervised by Town Planning Wing’s Operation Director, Ayesha Muttahir. Millions of rupees commercialization fee was due on the sealed properties. Prior to the operation, multiple notices were issued to the owners of these properties.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1718087696.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024