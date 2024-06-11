Seven properties sealed

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday conducted operations against defaulters of commercialization fee around Gulshan-e-Ravi and sealed 7 properties. The sealed properties include medical stores, grocery shops, private schools, and other establishments. The operation was supervised by Town Planning Wing’s Operation Director, Ayesha Muttahir. Millions of rupees commercialization fee was due on the sealed properties. Prior to the operation, multiple notices were issued to the owners of these properties.