Shahid Afridi expresses disappointment after Pakistan’s defeat against India

NEW YORK - Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has reacted over the Green Shirts’ disappointing loss against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in New York.

The former all-rounder took to his YouTube channel and criticised Pakistan’s batting performance as they failed to chase a meagre 120-run target. “We [Pakistan] just needed to score 120 runs [to win] on the pitch where India was 35-40 runs short [in the first innings] but with the disciplined bowling of their bowlers, we failed to score even 120 runs. It was a game of 120 runs on 120 balls,” Afridi said.

“We always blame the bowlers for not restricting teams on small totals because that is how our mindset has been set that we just don’t want to score runs.“We failed to score such a total with such a strong batting line-up. I have no words. All I have is disappointment.”