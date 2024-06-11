Silkbank reaffirms its collaboration with XD, Temenos to elevate their digital banking suite

KARACHI - Silkbank, a prominent bank in Pakistan, reaffirmed its strategic relationship with Xpert Digital (XD), a leading global digital transformation company, to revolutionize its digital banking capabilities using the Temenos Digital banking platform. This collaboration will empower Silkbank to deliver a new era of customer-centric digital solutions.

This collaboration combines Xpert Digital’s extensive expertise in digital innovation with Silkbank’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. Together, they will focus on reimagining and enhancing Silkbank’s digital banking suite, creating a more seamless, intuitive, and customer-first experience for its customers.

Xpert Digital will bring immense value to Silkbank’s current offerings. Customers can look forward to a more personalized interface, improved accessibility, and a suite of innovative features that will make banking more convenient and enjoyable. By leveraging Xpert Digital’s proficiency in digital transformation, Silkbank is determined to deliver a top-notch banking experience that meets the highest standards of quality and innovation.

“Today marks a significant day for us in digital transformation. Silkbank reaffirms its relationship with Xpert Digital and Temenos to further expand its digital banking services. We chose Xpert Digital and Temenos because of their innovative and customer-centric approach. They have transformed top-tier banks in the MENA, Africa & APAC regions and we are eager to see how this collaboration will benefit the bank. Together, we are set to revolutionize the way banking is done at Silkbank, making it easier and more convenient for our customers, ” said Adnan Siddiqui, Head of Information Technology, Silkbank.

“I am delighted to announce that Silkbank has once again reaffirmed their collaboration with Temenos and Xpert Digital. It is with great pleasure that I welcome Silkbank onboard for this exciting journey. Through this renewed partnership, we are committed to revamping Silkbank’s digital transformation platform. Our goal is to ensure that Silkbank not only enhances its digital banking capabilities but also gains a competitive edge in the region. We look forward to working closely with Silkbank and achieving remarkable milestones together,” said Shazia Hammad, CEO, Xpert Digital.

“We are excited to once again be the chosen digital banking platform for Silkbank. Their dedication towards digital banking demonstrates a forward-thinking approach that we are proud to support. Our shared vision of delivering superior, customer-centric digital banking experiences drives us to continually innovate and excel. Together with Xpert Digital, we will support Silkbank in their journey towards digital transformation, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the banking industry with best-in-class technology and services in the region,” said Lee Allcorn, Managing Director - Middle East & Africa, Temenos.