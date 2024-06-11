Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Sindh governor pays tribute to seven martyred soldiers

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday paid a tribute to the seven soldiers, including a captain, who were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Lakki Marwat district. He offered prayers for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and for patience and strength for their families. Tessori stated that the great sacrifices of our soldiers reinforce our resolve. He added that the entire nation stands with the security forces and is determined to eliminate terrorism.

