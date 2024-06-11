Sindhi Adabi Board to host Mehfil-e-Mushaira on June 20

HYDERABAD - Sindhi Adabi Board in collaboration with Civil Society Sindh would organize a ‘Mehfil-e-Mushaira’ in Hala ay Mehran Paradise picnic point on 20th June. Eminent poets of Hala and suburb areas will recite their poetry. The Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman ‘Atif’ will preside over Mehfil-e-Mushaira while eminent compare Saqib Abro will host the session. Chairman SAB has said that if the Sindh Government financially assists in the upcoming budget then new libraries will be open in Sindh and Mehfil-e-Mushaira will also be organized in every city.

He said that conducting literary activities were essential for bringing improvement in society while study of books also put positive impact on the life of every person therefore Sindhi Adabi Board has planned to open libararies in every city or at least in every district however financial support of Sindh Government was much needed in this regard.