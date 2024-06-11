Six people killed in gas bowser accident on Motorway

ISLAMABAD - At least six people were killed in an accident of a Gas Bowser on a Motorway near the Salt Range. The spokesperson of Motorway Police said that due to brake failure Gas Bowser broke the middle wall on the road and hit the vehicle coming from the opposite direction resulting in both fell into the ditch.

According to preliminary information, the gas bowser was going from Rawalpindi to Faisalabad, which was empty. As soon as the information was received, a heavy contingent of the Motorway Police along with senior officers reached the spot where the rescue operations started. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of 6 persons of a family in road accident near Kallar Kahar. She extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence for the bereaved family. Maryam Nawaz directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and further directed to initiate action against the persons involved in negligence. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also expressed deep sorrow and grief over tragic traffic accident and loss of lives. According to handout, Mohsin Naqvi extended his heartfelt condolences to victims’ families and said that we share their grief and sorrow in this difficult time. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.