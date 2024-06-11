Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Smart robot service launched in Madinah to assist pilgrims

Agencies
June 11, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  A smart robot service has been launched in Madinah to assist pilgrims visiting the Prophet’s Mosque. The robot, a project from the Ministry of Health branch in Madinah province, is positioned in the courtyard next to the Prophet’s Mosque. The service aims to display and broadcast educational messages, guidance, and health instructions for the safety and awareness of pilgrims in over 96 languages from around the world. Meanwhile, the volunteer and awareness teams of the Health Ministry branch of Madinah continue their fieldwork with 220 male and female volunteers and over 12 teams working around the clock to serve the guests of Allah.  They provide health and emergency services during the Hajj season at the Prophet’s Mosque and its access roads, Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, and Haramain Train Station, as well as the mosques of Quba, Khandaq, Sayyid Al-Shuhada, and Miqat Dhul-Hulaifah.

