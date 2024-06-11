Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Sukkur SSP orders tight security

Staff Reporter
June 11, 2024
SUKKUR    -  Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Shaikh, on Monday, directed the police to ensure foolproof security arrangements for churches in the district. He said that the police should remain fully vigilant to thwart any nefarious design of miscreants. He also directed that foolproof security should be ensured around churches, worship places, shopping areas, markets, hotels, parks, and other recreational sites in the city by exploiting all available resources. All district DSPs and SHOs should personally visit places and monitor the measures, he said. The SSP directed officials at check-posts to beef up checking and monitoring.

