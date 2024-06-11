TEVTA plans to upgrade training institutes

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Technical Education and Vocation Training Authority Brig. Muhammad Sajid Khokhar said TEVTA had planned to upgrade its over six training institutes with modern infrastructure, skilled-oriented international training centers to ensure a brighter future for the country’s skilled workforce to meet global market demands.

Talking to PTV news channel, he said that various countries, including Korea, Japan, and Gulf countries, were being shortlisted for this program. The people sent on these courses would also learn the languages of these countries. The chairman added that the initiative would promote overseas employment and help Pakistan boost its manpower supply. TEVTA has joined hands with international partners to make the youth skilled for better employability prospects, and the conversion of institutes would bear good results.

Courses in hospitality, construction, and nursing would be preferred training courses under this program. Sajid Khokhar said several steps were taken as per the vision 2024, which would provide market-oriented education to students. Industry-academia linkages are also being focused on, with independent sector councils being set up. Around 386 institutions are working under TEVTA, and to increase enrollment, evening classes are being planned in all institutes.

He added that TEVTA successfully provides vocational training to 90,000 students per year, and the overall budget is expected to be enhanced as talks with the government continue. TEVTA has also signed agreements with leading industries to provide jobs to trained youth, training each batch as per the demand of certain industries, with the cost of equipment and training borne by TEVTA.

TEVTA has also set up technical training centers in 23 Madaris (seminaries) and introduced a summer skills camp, a valuable government initiative. The chairman stated that TEVTA extends various vocational training courses to prisoners, including home appliance repair, electrician, woodwork, carpenter, beautician, domestic tailoring, welder, plumber, motorcycle mechanic, tractor mechanic, machine embroidery, computer applications, motor winding, fashion designing, hand embroidery, and industrial stitching.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif formally inaugurated the 1st CM Skills Development Programme, under which 4,000 youth would be trained in 35 TEVTA institutes in different cities.