The Silent Struggle

Depression has always been a disastrous threat to people, especially to the youth who are at the age of shaping their careers. In this age of Artificial Intelligence (AI), technology has reached new heights, making resources more accessible and augmenting competition to unprecedented levels. Additionally, the high expectations of people around individuals make it even more tragic.

As one can witness, many graduates are affected by anxiety and harsh stress due to unemployment. The pressure from family and society has led many students to a sensitive stage, simply because they are not meeting the expectations of their family and society.

Sadly, our society tends to celebrate success but detest failure. However, the efforts and passion of an individual are often ignored. There is a famous quote by former U.S. President John F. Kennedy that resonates with this topic: “Success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan.”

In conclusion, let’s support our loved ones in their low moments and encourage them to stand firm and compete in the world once again.

IMRAN QADIR BROHI,

Qubo Saeed Khan.