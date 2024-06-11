Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Three killed, three injured in road accident near Bahawalnagar

Agencies
June 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALNAGAR    -    Three people were killed while three others seriously injured in a road accident occurred when a vehicle collided with a tractor-trailor in Bahawalnagar, on Monday.

According to police, a car collided with a tractor-trailer near the Dhaban stop on the Bahawalnagar-Fort Abbas Road.

The deceased have been identified as 45-year-old Arshad Cheema, his 55-year-old brother Akhtar and their 5-year-old nephew Haris. The injured women, Ramzana Bibi, Batul Bibi and Zahida Parveen were shifted to the district hospital for treatment.

The driver of the tractor-trailer fled the scene after the accident.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident further.

